Talk about a win-win: Arizona can build more homes and save water

Average working-class Arizonans can’t afford to purchase homes right now because of supply shortages.

Arizona is quickly becoming one of the least affordable places in the nation to buy a home and is currently facing a crisis when it comes to housing affordability. Approximately 8,000 people are moving to our state each month, yet the housing supply has remained essentially the same.

Meanwhile, prices continue to increase, which keeps the prospect of homeownership out of reach for anyone making less than $120,000. To keep up with demand, economic experts say that Arizona needs between 40,000 and 50,000 new homes.

But current water policies are preventing new homes from being built in the most affordable markets.

Arizona needs more affordable housing

Howard Rodriguez unloads material on the roof of a new home under construction, July 17, 2023, in Eastmark, Mesa.

Until recently, Buckeye was one of the last places where new homes could still be purchased for less than $400,000. Unfortunately, new homes can no longer be built in Buckeye under current law.

Bringing a significant amount of new and affordably priced homes to market is the only way to ensure our children, grandchildren, teachers, veterans and top talent, including young professionals, can afford to remain in this great state.

Without sensible short-term solutions to Arizona’s water law, such as those being proposed by Republican lawmakers, Arizonans will be left facing an environment where the ability to build financial equity through home ownership will be further out of reach.

Some may be fine with this outcome, but Republican lawmakers are not.

Leaders must adopt common-sense water policies that protect the aquifer and promote economic growth, all while supporting housing affordability and the American way of life. These can be achieved if we consider these goals when deciding on immediate solutions.

Bills would save water, increase housing

This year, Arizona Republicans have introduced legislation to save groundwater and increase housing supply in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

One bill, Senate Bill 1172, would allow developers to retire old, water-intensive agricultural lands outside of cities and replace those lands with new, less water intensive single-family homes.

Another, House Bill 2589, would allow developers to move forward with proposed projects, if they are willing to accept a 15% reduction to future demand in pumping.

According to experts with the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, these legislative proposals could save over 320,000 acre-feet of groundwater annually and 32 million acre-feet of groundwater over 100 years.

Both bills would result in a net decrease in future groundwater pumping and increase future housing supply, which represents a significant “win-win” for Arizona’s housing and water policies and helps decrease the rising cost of houses, while saving groundwater for future generations.

Other water legislation working its way through the system that address critical housing supply hopefully will make its way to the governor’s desk and be signed.

Governor must support these win-wins

New residential subdivisions are inherently self-sustaining.

Under existing law, residential subdivisions are the only land use outside of municipal service areas that are required to replenish their groundwater use. All other land uses can pump as they want without replenishing, even if they use significantly more water per acre than residential subdivisions.

This has made the groundwater situation in the Phoenix metro area even more challenging.

Law forces us to build: Only the most expensive homes

When the construction of new residential subdivisions is prohibited outside of existing service providers, it forces developers to use the land for other purposes, which do not replenish. It also creates a rush for land within existing cities, where the land is more expensive, which rapidly drives up the price of housing.

Either scenario is undesirable and contrary to good water and housing policy, which must consider the affordability and availability of future supply, as well as future water security.

Arizona needs to have a strong economy and affordable housing supply, in addition to addressing groundwater security and challenges.

Sensible groundwater policies, like those proposed by Republicans, save billions of gallons of water for future generations and reduce upward price pressure on new homes by allowing the housing supply to increase in this state.

This supports affordable housing in Arizona and the economy.

When the governor signs these bills, it will help housing affordability and protect Arizona’s precious water resources at the same time, thus providing a win-win for everyone.

Rep. Gail Griffin, a Republican representing Legislative District 19, chairs the House Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee. Sen. Sine Kerr, a Republican representing LD 25, serves as chairwoman of the Senate Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee. The two are co-chairs of the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Study Committee on Water Security. Reach them at ggriffin@azleg.gov and skerr@azleg.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona can build more affordable housing and save water. Here's how