Talk on how Jersey can help West African projects

An event is being held to discuss how Jersey residents can help tackle environmental issues and poverty in West Africa.

Experts from Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the Durrell Wildlife Trust will discuss projects in Sierra Leone and Madagascar.

The projects work with forest communities to improve their income opportunities, protect the rainforest and its wildlife.

The discussion will take place at Jersey Arts Centre on Tuesday.

At the event, Fishing, Forestry and Climate-Friendly Futures, attendees will hear how Jersey funding is helping to tackle environmental degradation in West Africa.

They will also hear what they can do to help closer to home.

Matt Clifton, of the RSPB, said: "Migratory birds such as cuckoos and nightingales often come through Jersey when they migrate to West Africa.

"So, everything we do in our backyard in Jersey, whether it's looking after our local green spaces or advocating for nature-positive policies, can affect wildlife on the ground and also affect wildlife in West Africa."

