Talk About Clyde: Pointz headstone unveiled

More than 80 people braved the sweltering heat to witness the 11 a.m. June 19, Juneteenth, ceremony at McPherson Cemetery honoring Peter Pointz, an escaped slave from the Civil War era, who spent the remaining years of his life in Clyde.

The chief purpose of the ceremony was to remember Pointz and to mark his final resting place so that his courage, bravery and life will not be forgotten, said Gene Smith, curator of the Clyde Museum. According to history, Pointz was a beloved man affectionately known as Uncle Peter, who died in 1898.

Jeanette Liebold Ricker

Several people traveled to Clyde for the unveiling of Pointz's new tombstone made possible by donations to the Clyde Heritage League. Debrah Lee, Maumee, felt she had to attend after seeing news of the celebration on TV earlier that morning.

"It was a beautiful service," she said, noting that her great-grandfather had worked on a plantation in Georgia. She had traveled to see the plantation a few years ago. "I heard the stories and was curious to see it," she said, noting that history cannot be erased.

The newly installed headstone for Peter Pointz, who died more than 100 years ago.

Pointz came to Clyde over 100 years ago

Smith gave a brief history of the escaped slaves who had lived in Clyde, noting that Ohio 101 was a route used by the Underground Railroad. After reading Pointz's autobiography. Smith felt it important that people should learn about him. Regina Vincent Williams, former president of the Fremont NAACP Unit 3217, spoke, ending with a poem she had written entitled "Before I be a Slave, I'll be Buried in my Grave," which she emphasized by tapping on an African drum.

"It's important to remember these people," said Tamara Miller, Fremont, who attended with friends Sue Albrechta and Kathy Smith. Two members of the 5th USCT (United States Colored Troop) attended in their wool uniforms. One was Frederick Smith, Youngstown, OH. The other soldier was from Sheffield.

The new tombstone was unveiled at the conclusion of the ceremony. The front bears a drawing of a trail along a fence, with footprints representing the travels of Pointz along the Underground Railroad. The back bears the following statement: "The secret of happiness is freedom. The secret of freedom is courage."

Other speakers were Justin LaBenne, Clyde City Manager, and Doug McCauley, Clyde Mayor. The grave of Pointz is located in Section 2 of McPherson Cemetery on the Emma Anderson Loop. His grave is off the most western drive, beside a water spigot. The headstone was donated by Dave Frederick of Frederick Monument in Fremont. The engraving was done by donations to the Heritage League. The base was donated by the City of Clyde.

Gene Smith, curator of Clyde Museum, after the unveiling of the headstone of Peter Pointz at McPherson Cemetery.

Gosnell to be honored as Pastor Emeritus

Retired pastor, Gerhardt "Gerry" Gosnell, who served St. Paul Lutheran Church for 17 years will be made Pastor Emeritus in a special Unity Service held at 10 a a.m. Sunday, June 30. The title Pastor Emeritus represents the thanksgiving of a congregation for the love, care and ministry of a pastor who made a difference in the life of the parish. The honorary title bears no responsibility," explained Rev. Dr. Tim Hubert, interim pastor at St. Paul Lutheran church.

Gosnell retired Aug. 12, 2013, but he and wife, Barb, continue to live in Clyde. Barb also continues to serve as organist there. "Clyde is a nice community, I'm glad we're here," he said. He still assists with occasional pastoral duties only when called upon.

During the service, his years of ministry will be remembered, his pastoral acts, classes taught and sacrifices made to lead the congregation. For a time, he was interim pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran church in Vickery and continues to conduct services there once a month as requested.

Gosnell began serving St. Paul on March 1, 1996, coming from a rural Marion parish which he had served for 22 years. He is undecided with his feelings about the title, Pastor Emeritus, stating this is the third time attempts were made by this congregation to bestow the title, which he always turned down, lest there be confusion about the honorary title. He stressed that he only does pastoral duties upon the request of the current pastor, who may be unable to do so because of a conflict in scheduling.

A potluck dinner will be held in the parish hall following the service. An informal reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the parish hall, which will be a great opportunity for fellowship and storytelling. All whose lives he has touched during his ministry are invited to attend both the service and open house. This will be the only service held this weekend, giving worshipers at both the 5 pm. Saturday and8 a.m. Sunday services to worship together at one single service honoring Pastor Gosnell.

Jeanette Liebold Ricker writes about Clyde and Green Springs. Contact her at 419-547-8177 or by email at jeanette.ricker@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Talk About Clyde: After 100 years, former slave receives recognition