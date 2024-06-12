Talk About Clyde: Heritage League to note Juneteenth, Black history

"The Escaped Slaves and Black Civil War Soldiers in Clyde" is the topic of the monthly program at the Clyde Museum on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Curator Gene Smith will discuss the individuals who escaped slavery and others who served in the Union Army and settled in Clyde before, during and after the Civil War. They are Lucy Fisher, Newton S. Fisher and their son, David, Elizabeth Anderson and her daughter, Cecilia, Peter Pointz; and servicemen Edward Leonard, 54th Mass., and the Rev. Lafayette DeRose, 27th U.S. Colored Infantry.

"There must have been something about Clyde that attracted them," Smith said.

Of Lucy Fisher, Smith said, "People in Clyde revered her; Clyde must have been progressive and compassionate."

Newton S. Fisher was enslaved at birth, and sold several times, but always escaped. Once he lived in the woods for three years without being captured.

Peter Pointz died in 1898 in the Sandusky County Infirmary; his funeral at the Methodist Episcopal Church was greatly attended. Pointz was born into slavery Aug. 27, 1817, escaping into freedom in 1848, later earning enough money to purchase his freedom.

Smith was fascinated with the history of these people who escape enslavement and has learned interesting details of their lives that he will share at the program. Four of the settlers were buried in the McPherson Cemetery with the Fishers buried in Colwell Cemetery south of Clyde.

The Clyde Heritage League has obtained a headstone for Pointz which will be dedicated at a public service June 19 at 11 a.m. in McPherson Cemetery.

More: Clyde Heritage League to dedicate overdue headstone for man who escaped slavery

Assisting in planning the dedication is Regina Vincent Williams, former president of the Fremont NAACP Unit 3217, who also speak at the ceremony. The public is invited to attend.

The Clyde Heritage League hosted a concert on the lawn of the Clyde Museum in 2023. The first free community concert of 2024 is June 21 on the lawn at the Clyde Museum, 124 W. Buckeye St.

Heritage League offers free summer concerts

The first free Clyde Heritage League community concert is June 21 at 6 p.m. on the lawn at the Clyde Museum, 124 W. Buckeye St. Music will be by the Chris Buzzelli Jazz Trio, of Toledo, who performed here in 2023. Bring a lawn chair or blankets for seating on the lawn. A food truck will be on site. Parking is available nearby.

Two more lawn concerts are scheduled: July 10 at 6 p.m. with the Bluegrass Country Music group and Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. with Marquis 66.

Last year's attendance averaged between 70 to 100 on pleasant summer evenings.

Little Fliers Food Program to grow in 2024-25 school year

The Little Fliers Food Program was started in 2019 by a third-grade teacher at Clyde Elementary School. She was concerned that some other students might not have food to eat during weekends. She sent a letter of request to the First Missionary Church next door for assistance. Collected food was stored and distributed there from a storage room in the church. Every Friday, food for the weekend was discreetly placed in children's backpacks while they were at recess.

The program started with 60 students and $500. This past school year, the number of students served was 117. Plans are to expand the Little Fliers Food Program to include Green Springs Elementary School because of the realignment of the school district.

Financial or food assistance is being sought in anticipation of serving 200 students. Monetary donations can be made through First National Bank in Clyde in care of the First Missionary Church Food Program or mailed to LFFP, c/o Sam and Kelly Maynard, 369 Nathan Drive, Clyde, OH 43410. For information, call Sam Maynard at 567-201-5133 or Kelly Maynard at 419-307-8730, or go online at littlefliersfoodprogram@gmail.com or on Facebook at Little Fliers Food Program.

Examples of food items includes single-serve cereal, oatmeal, pop tarts, granola bars, juice boxes, ramen, macaroni & cheese, jars of peanut butter and plastic jars of jelly, fruit snacks, cheese and crackers, popcorn, fruit cups, Jello or pudding cups.

Jeanette Liebold Ricker

Jeanette Liebold Ricker writes about Clyde and Green Springs. Contact her at 419-547-8177 or by email at jeanette.ricker@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Museum to host summer concerts starting June 21