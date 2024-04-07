Talk Business & Politics: State Senate President Bart Hester and Lyon College President Dr. Melissa Taverner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers are preparing for the legislative fiscal session this week.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with State Senate President Bart Hester to preview the upcoming legislative fiscal session.

Arkansas General Assembly preparing for upcoming fiscal session; LEARNS funding, tax cuts on priority list

Roby then talks with Lyon College President Dr. Melissa Taverner to talk about upcoming healthcare education initiatives the college is aiming toward.

