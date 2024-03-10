Talk Business & Politics: Rep. Steve Womack and Super Tuesday analysis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was a big week in politics as Arkansas held its primary elections on Tuesday.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Congressman Steve Womack to talk about his primary challenge win on Tuesday and the State of the Union Address.

US Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas fends off challenge from state lawmaker in GOP primary

Roby is later joined by political science professor Dr. Jay Barth and Robert Cook with Impact Management Group to discuss the outcome of Super Tuesday and what the forecast will be as these and other elections head toward November.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.