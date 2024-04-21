Talk Business & Politics: The legacy of David Pryor, Mississippi County steel investment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Long-time Arkansas political figure David Pryor died on Saturday at 89 years old.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with political scientist Dr. Jay Barth to discuss the legacy of Pryor who was a former Arkansas governor, former state representative, U.S. congressman and senator.

Current and former Arkansas politicians, colleagues respond to the death of David Pryor

Roby then talks with Clif Chitwood with the Great River Economic Development Foundation and Mississippi County Judge John Alan Nelson about the $120 million investment by Zekelman Industries last week.

