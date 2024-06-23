Talk Business & Politics: Conversation with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a successful special legislative session.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Sanders to talk about the accomplishments made during the special session.

Arkansas lawmakers wrap up special session, pass AGFC funding and tax cuts

Roby also spoke with Sanders concerning topics of abortion, the upcoming November election and the ongoing divisiveness of politics.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.