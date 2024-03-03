Talk Business & Politics: Arkansas prepares for lithium boom, Super Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is preparing for Super Tuesday and also moving the lithium industry into the state.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Magnolia Economic Development Director Ellie Baker to discuss how lithium is taking center stage in the south Arkansas town.

Exxon Mobil set to begin lithium production in southwest Arkansas in long-term project

Roby also met with former state senator Joyce Elliot with Get Loud Arkansas and Bill Vickery with Capitol Advisors Group to break down the upcoming election day races.

