We Need To Talk About Black Lives And Gun Violence After The Florida Shooting

In the week since a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, there has been a national reckoning ― from student-led marches to wall-to-wall media coverage to White House events ― about gun violence and how to stop it.

For some black activists who have long been mobilizing around gun violence, the current wave of public attention and outrage over the issue is welcome. But it also invites the question of why there’s been comparatively little attention and outrage focused on the even more common reality of routine gun homicides in the country, which disproportionately affect communities of color, and specifically black Americans.

Prominent black organizers and public figures have also noted the largely positive public response to the student activists from Parkland ― most of whom are not black and who attended school in a largely white, relatively affluent Florida suburb ― compared to the frequentvilification of young black activists protesting gun violence, particularly police shootings.

“It’s complicated, but I would encourage us to lean into the complicated,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said on a panel with HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen on Wednesday. “Why don’t black people get to be victims? That’s the question we have to ask ourselves ... It’s a question not just for elected officials but it’s a question for us ... Who gets to be a victim?”

“I’m so grateful these children are getting the support they need,” she added. “And where is our support?”

It is interesting to note the difference in support for the kids in FL versus the kids in Black Lives Matter. I say that with full admiration for the kids in FL, to survive such a trauma and fight for everyone to be safer. But that’s also what was happening in Ferguson and beyond — roxane gay (@rgay) February 21, 2018

Gosh. This is amazing. And a I'm not being sarcastic. I have to be honest and say that I'm a bit taken aback (and a bit hurt) that those of us who were in the streets in the past five years for Black lives didn't receive this type of reception or public support. https://t.co/HLYXTcVdfL — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) February 21, 2018

If folks care so much about gun violence, join the @MillionHoodies NYC chapter on Monday in Brownsville as we remember the anniversary of #TrayvonMartin's murder & draw the connections to police violence in Black communities #LifeAt23#Parkland#HoodiesUphttps://t.co/UUukLQzhVfpic.twitter.com/Bagkxgrfrh — Dante Barry (@dantbarry) February 22, 2018

In the wake of the Florida shooting, students from Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have led a bold wave of mobilizations ― organizing school walkouts, speaking at rallies and planning the nationwide March for Our Lives protest next month. The teens have been justifiably celebrated on social media, featured in the news (including at HuffPost), and some were even invited to the White House.

HuffPost reached out to March for Our Lives, but did not immediately receive a response.

Importantly, those bringing up this disparity are not criticizing the Parkland students’ activism ― quite the opposite. The only people seeking to discredit the teens so far seem to be right-wing conspiracy theorists claiming the teens are “crisis actors.”

Still, the different public responses are telling: There’s justified, universal outrage at a shooting in a largely white, affluent area, but not so much at the frequent shooting deaths of black Americans; the public is praising Parkland’s student activists, but not so much Black Lives Matter organizers.

“I’m excited these young people are getting attention, which they deserve, and they’re driving amazing social change,” Dante Barry, co-founder of anti-racist, anti-violence organization Million Hoodies, told HuffPost on Thursday. “But I’m also disheartened and a little shocked to see folks like Oprah give $500,000 to [March for Our Lives], while she’s seen black folks in the streets for years.”

Other communities that have been devastated by gun violence are still fighting for crumbs. Dante Barry, Million Hoodies

“The way people are responding to predominantly white communities is notable: Whose movement is more valuable to support?” he added. “Other communities that have been devastated by gun violence are still fighting for crumbs.”