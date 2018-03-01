Talk of The Batman losing its director is downplayed

From Digital Spy

If you believe the DCEU fan community, there are yet more storm clouds gathering over the Batman franchise.

It's undoubtedly been a rough week for Bat-Fans, ever since Joss Whedon stepped down as writer and director of the Batgirl solo movie because he "didn't have a story". Now, there's talk the film will be delayed indefinitely.

Then, suddenly, there was wildfire-like speculation on Twitter on Thursday (March 1) that Matt Reeves was quitting as writer and director of The Batman too.

As best anyone can tell, fans jumped to that conclusion when film analyst John Campea warned on YouTube that some bad news was soon to be announced about the DCEU. Campea has since denied that he was making insinuations about Reeves.

Everyone should chill because TheWrap cites people very close to Matt Reeves in reporting that he is still working steadily on the project and any rumours otherwise are "not true".

Reeves has been offering subtle hints about his plans for The Batman since he first joined the project last summer, with the filmmaker having told Digital Spy that he's hoping to make a highly-emotional film.

"I think [Christopher] Nolan's films did that and I think Batman as a myth is a very similar myth [to his own War for the Planet of the Apes], in that he's a tortured soul who is struggling to find a way to do the right thing in a very imperfect world," Reeves told us.

"As Caesar is part of the Apes franchise, the Apes franchise was a huge part of my childhood, and Batman was a huge part of my childhood too, yet weirdly both of them have the potential of speaking not down to an audience but being ambitious.

"I think the thing that I'm excited about is the idea of trying to tell a very point-of-view-driven, emotional story from that perspective in the same way that I tried to do with Caesar. I think there's a way to tell his story that could be very emotional."

DC has yet to confirm who'll be playing the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Last November, Ben Affleck said he was looking for a "graceful and cool" way to quit the role, and there's since been talk of Jake Gyllenhaal replacing him.

