Tales of tragedy and near misses on Charlevoix's bascule bridge

CHARLEVOIX — After the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed on March 26 following a collision by a container ship, several readers asked if anything similar has ever happened at the bascule bridge in Charlevoix.

Charlevoix’s U.S. Coast Guard Chief Brad Bishop said there have been no modern-day accidents at the Charlevoix bridge, but historian David Miles provided details of several incidents that have occurred at the bridge over its long history.

According to Miles, “the worst thing that ever happened to the bridge” was when two large ships — the Missouri and the Illinois — tried to go under the bridge at the same time.

When the incident occurred in 1904, “the pressure against the bridge when it was open was so great that it almost toppled over with the bridge operator, Elmer Johnson, still up in the bridge house.”

“Fortunately it stopped just short of falling over,” Miles said. “We came within a hair’s breadth."

More: Baltimore bridge collapse: Could it happen in Michigan?

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Fifteen years later, in 1919, the only bridge fatality occurred when a car went through the gate and into the channel. The driver survived but the passenger died in the accident.

Also in 1919, just two days after the fatal car accident, the S.S. Bruce was heading to Beaver Island, entered the channel and “somehow managed to crash itself into the bridge.”

The collision caused damage to the S.S. Bruce's bow and" some damage to the bridge equipment."

“Johnson was probably ready to stalk off the job and throw in the towel by this time," Miles said.

The May 7, 1919 edition of the Charlevoix Courier.

The May 7, 1919 Charlevoix Courier quoted Johnson as saying, “He would like to have some wise guy tell him what to do and when he swings the bridge some auto is bound to run into the river and when he has it shut or partly closed he is likely to be bumped by a boat going down the river.”

The fourth incident at the bridge involved the Sylia IV, owned by Logan Thompson of the Champion Paper Company.

In 1929, with the way the bridge was constructed at the time, there was a blind spot when the bridge was closed.

On the day of the accident, a sailboat was coming under the bridge with the Slyvia IV coming in behind. The bridge was closed without realizing the Sylivia was there and it was too late to stop the bridge from closing.

The bridge smashed into the Sylvia's pilot house and many onboard the Sylvia “screamed in terror,” according to Miles.

“It could have been a tragedy because there were about 10 people on board and the bridge raked the windows and the people were standing nearby,” he said. “My father said you could hear the screams all over town."

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Tales of tragedy and near misses on Charlevoix's bascule bridge