Tale of two Mexicos? Amid NAFTA rethink, some urge more inclusive growth

Omar Chavira grew up near the rolling foothills of this state capital, coming of age when the US, Mexico, and Canada first signed the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mr. Chavira had already dropped out of high school and soon married his wife, Soledad, who halted her education before junior high.

“Back then, there weren’t many incentives to stay in school,” Chavira says, remembering high school fees and few formal job opportunities.

But today, the clerk at a local pharmacy chain is singing a different tune.

“My kids know that not graduating isn’t an option,” he says.

What changed? “Opportunity,” says Chavira.

As the US, Canada, and Mexico renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement this year, critics have questioned how much good it did in the first place. Certain industries were hurt by US imports, and many of the formal jobs introduced in Mexico are low-skill and relatively low pay. But most analysts here credit the agreement with jump-starting the country’s economic transformation, making it the 11th-largest economy in the world: opening Mexico to foreign investment, modernizing its export model, and holding the government accountable on business regulations.

For workers like Chavira, those results are visible today. Formal employment has grown 40 percent, on average. In the 10 states with the most foreign investment over the past 13 years, including Chihuahua, that jumps to 55 percent. With more employment comes improved financial security, like health insurance and access to credit.

But Mexico’s “wins” via NAFTA are not evenly distributed. Poverty, informal employment, and poor education standards are still nagging communities across the nation, and pre-existing divides have grown. In part, it comes down to how NAFTA was implemented within Mexico: with a focus on the northern border states and the central Bajío region.

“The Mexican government focused its efforts on the modern economy and not on the traditional economy, and that’s why we’re seeing a growing split between poor and rich regions of Mexico, and growing inequality in society as well,” says Duncan Wood, the director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center.

Now, as negotiators from Canada, Mexico, and the US meet in an effort to rewrite NAFTA, some see an opportunity for Mexico to reevaluate its strategy for inclusive growth and development.

“The modernization of NAFTA can be positive, not just in terms of bringing the agreement up to date…. But, hopefully focusing on not making the same mistakes,” says Armand Peschard-Sverdrup, director of the Mexico Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“There needs to be an effort to help different segments of society capitalize on the agreement. And do a better job of communicating why this modernization is ultimately in the best interest of people on main street, not just Wall Street,” he says.

“There can be a broader benefit.”

NORTH AND SOUTH

The lush, mountainous jungles and secluded valleys of southern Mexico can feel worlds away from the arid states bordering the US. It’s not just in terms of climate and terrain, but infrastructure and cultural practices.

Border states are geographically convenient, and when NAFTA was signed, already had much of the needed infrastructure for trade. But for US industries, the appeal goes further than that.

In the northern state of Chihuahua, a human resource manager at American Industries, which helps international manufacturers set up shop in Mexico, says one of the selling points for US clients to establishing their business here is the “shared culture.” That includes hobbies, like following US football and baseball, or the relatively strong grasp of English. “When we talk about things in common [with clients], maybe a Texas A&M game you saw on TV, it creates a sense of understanding and connection,” says Jose Nuñez.

And although Chiapas and Chihuahua are part of the same country, for many, the cultural divide is far more immense than between the US and northern Mexico.

“If we go back in history, what’s different about southern states, especially Chiapas and Oaxaca, is that they are cultures that were able to resist the Hispanization of Mexico very successfully,” says Roberto Newell García, founder of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO). Many communities don’t speak Spanish; some maintain traditional government structures, with Mexico City’s approval; and the spirit of resistance is still strong. The day NAFTA went into effect – Jan. 1, 1994 – the left-wing Zapatista National Liberation Army launched a rebellion against the Mexican government. For 12 days, they protested globalization and southern states’ marginalization, particularly that of indigenous communities.