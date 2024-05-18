Taking a train along the Hartford Line this summer? Here’s why you may have to take a bus instead

If you plan on taking a CTrail or Amtrak train along the Hartford Line this summer, the state’s Department of Transportation wants you to know you may need to get on a bus instead.

Upcoming train service adjustments will go into effect May 28, and run through Nov. 1, on the Hartford Line, for the Windsor Locks Station and Track Improvement Project. The major construction project will replace the existing Windsor Locks Station with a new station featuring high-level platforms, new lighting fixtures, and ADA accessible features. Also taking place will be the installation of new interlockings and maintenance of existing grade crossings with additional safety features.

“These temporary service changes are being implemented to allow these projects to be completed as quickly as possible, as work cannot be performed safely while the rail line is active,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer. “Thank you to Hartford Line riders for the patience and understanding as these important projects move forward.”

Several weekday CTrail and Amtrak trains will be replaced by bus service between Hartford and Springfield, Mass. Weekend train service will not be affected, according to the DOT. Train fares will be in effect on the substitute buses. Passengers will still be required to purchase a CTrail or Amtrak ticket to board the substitute buses.

Bus departure times may be earlier than regular train departure times at stations and buses will make stops at Hartford, Windsor, Windsor Locks and Springfield, Mass. Passengers will be directed to the bus pick up and drop off location by signage on the platform.

Anyone looking to use the Hartford Line is encouraged to visit www.hartfordline.com or www.amtrak.com for the latest service information.

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com