Taking Selfies With Duterte’s Chief Executioner

Ronald dela Rosa is the Philippine president’s right hand in a ruthless crackdown on drugs. A trail of fans follows him around the country — as does a trail of dead bodies.

MANILA — The women are always the first to start closing in. Stifling giggles, they elbow each other and slide up to his side to have their photo taken with the shaven-headed, cherub-cheeked man. The mischievous ones plant a quick peck on his cheek before shimmying away, while the truly bold make amorous proclamations: “Sir, I love you so much!”

The men are more restrained. They shake his hand and pat his back like an old college buddy would, before asking for what they really want — a photo.

Ronald dela Rosa, director general of the Philippine National Police (PNP), is treated more like a rock star than a policeman. Women sometimes scream or cry tears of joy when they see him; crowds flock to him in public, forcing his own men to huddle around him to protect him from adoring hands. A trail of fans follows him around the country.

As does a trail of dead bodies. Aside from President Rodrigo Duterte, dela Rosa is the central figure in the country’s ongoing drug crackdown that began on July 1 — dela Rosa’s first day on the job, one day after Duterte took office. Since then, more than 5,800 people have been killed by either police operations or vigilantism.

Photos of corpses whose faces are usually mummified in packaging tape, left in the street with cardboard signs labeling them “pushers” or “drug dealers,” have triggered international outrage and condemnation. Human rights groups have denounced what they say are lawless acts of violence that mainly target poor young men.

It has earned international notoriety for Duterte — and for dela Rosa, the title of country’s top cop.

But for the majority of Filipinos, that’s no obstacle to adulation of dela Rosa, almost universally known as “Bato” — The Rock. The shaven-headed, amiable police chief is seen as a hero.

His message resonates with the public. Neil, a 33-year-old cab driver, sees the sweeping counternarcotics effort as concrete action by the government. “We work throughout the night and we sometimes go into small alleys to bring passengers home. When we drop them off, we are left alone in our cabs. By getting addicts off the streets, the police are protecting people like me.”

Mariz Umali, a journalist for Philippine news network GMA, has covered the police beat for four years. She says Bato’s popularity is a new phenomenon compared to previous police chiefs. “I think it’s his authenticity. He’s super approachable, honest, and real,” said Umali. “Like his boss.”

Certainly, no other police chief has inspired the creation of his own video game or the creation of more than a handful of Facebook fan pages.

In person, dela Rosa is courteous, charming, and goofy, often in a self-deprecating way, eschewing Duterte’s penchant for vulgarities. When we met for an interview, he offered an apology for an earlier time when I’d been rudely blocked from meeting him. In a country where womanizing is common, his loyalty to his wife has earned him plaudits. But his charisma is only part of the story; underpinning his cuddly image is the popularity of the murderous “war on drugs” itself.

A national survey published in September by the well-regarded Social Weather Station found 84 percent of respondents at least somewhat satisfied with the government’s drug campaign — although 71 percent said it’s “very important” that suspected criminals be caught alive.

To understand the lukewarm condemnation of the drug war is to understand how the established justice system is seen as absolving the rich and punishing only the poor. One out of five courts does not have a judge or prosecutor, clogging up trials and meaning cases can take anywhere from five to 15 years to be settled.

The result is that “justice has become an illusion for Filipinos,” said Budit Carlos, spokesperson for the Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement (iDefend), a nongovernmental organization. For some, the instantly gratifying retributive justice of the bullet can seem appealing compared to the drawn-out process of the courts. The war on drugs cuts through the power of connections and money in the regular court system, with 83 percent of Filipinos surveyed by the Social Weather Station saying it doesn’t discriminate by class.“Our justice system is very slow and riddled with corruption. That’s why others subscribe to this kind of retribution and circumventing of due process,” said Carlos.