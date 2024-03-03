Mar. 2—Members of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce staff spent their extra day on Thursday taking a leap of kindness out in the community.

"A chamber in Florida started doing this in 2016, just doing a Leap of Kindness Day, where for the extra day you give to spread kindness to nonprofits, doing nice things, whatever you can do," Michelle Shoemake, who works in membership development for the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, said. "We're in a large Facebook group of chambers across the country, and we saw it and we thought it would be a good thing for us to do. We're planning on going out and spreading some kindness."

Shoemake and Keisha Grace, who handles the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce's investor service and engagement, spent their Thursday morning out spreading kindness.

"One of the things we're going to do is go to Billy Goat Coffee Cafe and hand out gift cards through the drive-thru," Shoemake said. "As they're ordering, they'll get a $5 gift card at some random time in the morning. We also bought flowers, and we're going to take them around to some of the facility homes here in the area and hand those out to some random people around."

This is the first leap year that the chamber of commerce has participated in the initiative.

"We thought it fit in really well with our Wilson County Kind promotion that (Wilson County) Mayor (Randall) Hutto has been promoting," Shoemake said. "We thought it would be a perfect way to get the word out even more."

Wilson County Kind Campaign was launched by the county mayor's office in September 2023 with the goal of spreading and highlighting acts of kindness throughout the community.

"I think that's awesome that they're doing that," Hutto said. "I know they're always very innovative and this is just another spill-over of Wilson County Kind. People are beginning to pay attention and make a difference and find places where they can plug kindness in. I'm very excited about that."

Susan Shaw, mayor's office administrative assistant, was heavily involved in the campaign from the start, and was excited to see the campaign expanding. Throughout the campaign, groups have been encouraged to engage in acts of kindness and promote kindness they see around them on social media.

"This is exactly the kind of thing with Wilson County Kind that we want to highlight and put a spotlight on," Shaw said. "It's really spreading around the county and it's really great to see that."