Taking flight towards a childhood dream

Jun. 9—As a child, Henry Mai knew he wanted to become a pilot. On a family vacation to Vietnam, Mai was enjoying the scenery when he saw a plane for the first time. It was at that moment that Mai knew he wanted to fly high above the clouds, and he has been chasing that dream ever since.

"It's actually been a really big childhood dream of mine to actually become a pilot," Mai said.

Now, at 17, Mai has received an opportunity that will help him make his dreams come true.

Mai was a Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) at Eldorado High School when his teachers recommended him for a scholarship .

"My Eldorado High School JRTOC instructors told me about the program. They emailed it to me and that's how I found out about the program," Mai said.

The program is an eight-week U.S. Navy flight academy, during which students will learn how to operate and fly a plane . The Navy sponsors roughly 25 students each year, and at the end of the program. Students also receive five college credits upon completion.

"Usually the course itself takes about a semester, but it's all condensed down to eight weeks," Mai said. "It's a high intensity program to get you up to speed."

This year, 28 students will fly to Delaware State University to complete the program. Students will stay at the school and complete their training at the Delaware Airpark. Mai is the first student from New Mexico to be selected for the program, which began Sunday and continues through Aug. 2.

"I'm just really looking forward to representing New Mexico by going to this program and showing that I'm capable of completing this program and becoming a pilot," Mai said.

The program is funded by the Office of Naval Research and costs about $27,000 per student. The program is entirely free for students; room and board, food, flights and a pilot's license are paid for through the program.

Tamara Graham is the program's manager and also helps with the decision process when going through applications.

"This is our third year of the program. We've gotten more applicants this year, so I think word of mouth is spreading the program around," Graham said.

Graham said the program received over 300 applications this year, though only 180 students fully completed the application process.

"The application process is very rigorous. Students submit their transcripts, do a physical test, they complete an aviation aptitude test, get recommendations from teachers and complete an essay," she said. "We want to get a holistic, whole person look."

After students complete an application, it is Graham's job to sift through them and decide who best fits the program. There are a variety of factors, but Graham said the aviation aptitude test is about 30% of a deciding factor.

"Henry had a great (grade-point average) of 3.9 and he did great on the aviation test, Graham said. "He's a Model UN student, in band, his physical tests were great. The talent and quality of these kids is eye-watering."

Mai still wasn't expecting to get into the program and said he was happy that he would be able to accomplish a childhood dream . After this program, Mai plans to go to college, preferably at the U.S. Naval Academy.

"I want to try and major in aerospace engineering and then I plan to do at least a couple of years in the military," Mai said.

Both Henry and his mother Jenny Mai say they are a little nervous, but proud and excited.

"I'm a little nervous for him to leave because, you know, I'm a mom. But I know he's going to be OK. It's a dream come true for him and we want to support him with everything we can," Jenny said.

Mai is excited to spend his summer working towards his dreams, but is a little nervous to leave home.

"It's my first time away from home for such an extended period of time. But on the other hand, I'm looking forward to actually experiencing new places and meeting new people and making long-lasting connections," Henry said.