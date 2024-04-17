‘Taking a different approach:’ State Director defends looser restrictions in new FHP pursuit policy

The Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is defending a new agency policy that makes it easier for Florida Highway Patrol troopers to engage in pursuits.

Last November, a carjacking suspect died after crashing on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County while being pursued by FHP troopers.

More than one person dies each day in the U.S. due to police chases, but according to Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics, it’s not just suspects and officers at risk.

More than one in five people injured in police chases are bystanders.

It’s why the new pursuit policy adopted by the Florida Highway Patrol has drawn scrutiny.

It removes a limitation that previously only allowed troopers to engage in a chase for suspected felony offenses, reckless driving, or DUI.

Now, a trooper only has to believe a suspect is actively eluding law enforcement.

The policy also loosens restrictions on troopers obeying traffic laws and even allows them under some circumstances to drive the wrong way on the road during a pursuit.

“The criminal element is very aware that in many states if you run from police or the state troopers, they’re not going to apprehend you. And so, the logic there, is why would you stop?” Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner said.

Kerner argued the new policy reinforces Florida’s commitment to hold criminals accountable and noted pursuits and apprehensions are up since the policy took effect at the start of the year.

“In Florida we’re taking a different approach and it’s turned out to be a very effective approach,” Kerner said.

But industry recommendations published last year by the Police Executive Research Forum contradict many of the FHP policy changes.

The report argues police pursuits should be limited in most circumstances.

It also generally recommends against the use of PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuvers, a take-down technique heavily promoted in the new FHP guidance.

Kerner argued FHP troopers are highly trained in the maneuver, and the FHP guidance puts a great emphasis on ending a pursuit early, to minimize risk to the public.

“In many instances, the trooper will terminate the pursuit of his own volition if it becomes a dangerous setting, but the emphasis is, the requirement is that we terminate that pursuit in one way or another as quickly as possible,” Kerner said.

In Duval, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pursuit policy has some stark differences from FHP’s new policy.

Pursuits here can only be initiated if a forcible felony is believed to have been committed or if the actions of a driver pose an immediate risk of death or injury to the community.

Wrong-way pursuits are also prohibited and PIT maneuvers are prohibited at speeds of over 55 miles per hour, unless deadly force is authorized.

