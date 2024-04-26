'Taken too soon': Family of Glendale man fatally stabbed in 2019 demand justice

For those who knew him, Carlos Chavez of Glendale was always there for those who needed him, said his older brother, Nick Chavez.

Remembered for his sense of humor, his generosity and the love he had for his family, Carlos was known to be "full of life," never hesitating to "give the shirt off his back" to his loved ones.

"He was a good brother and a good person," said Nick. "My brother loved everybody. He had a big heart."

Now, Carlos' family is left to look for answers after his murder five years ago.

Around 11:30 p.m. on December 8, 2019, Glendale police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing inside an apartment complex near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Carlos with multiple stab wounds.

After administering emergency medical treatment, Carlos was rushed to the hospital, where doctors informed Carlos's family that he "likely wasn't going to make it" after several attempts of life-saving procedures, according to Nick.

"I grabbed (Carlos') hand and wept," said Nick as he recounted the night in the hospital, praying for the recovery of his brother. "My little bro was fighting for his life."

Carlos succumbed to his injuries several days later.

According to authorities, Carlos had been walking back home to his apartment complex on the night of the incident when a car, later identified as an older model of a white four-door Toyota Corolla, pulled up next to him. An unknown suspect emerged from the passenger side of the vehicle and violently attacked Carlos, fatally stabbing him before fleeing the scene.

With no new leads and the Chavez family still grieving from their loss, Carlos' family now turns to the community for help unravel the circumstances behind Carlos' untimely death.

"It's not ok to kill somebody and just walk free without any consequences," said Nick in a press conference. "Help us bring to light what happened to my brother that night."

On the night Carlos was murdered, Nick recalled the time he spent with his brother earlier that day, having been invited by Carlos to a tailgate party at State Farm Stadium after a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers that Sunday afternoon.

"When we left, we all said our 'goodbyes' and 'I love yous,'" said Nick. "Who would've known that later that night, our lives would have been changed forever?"

Carlos, who was living with his cousin Eric Cruz at the time of the incident, was walking back home from a Circle K on 59th Avenue and Camelback Road later that night when he was killed by the unknown assailant in the apartment complex, according to Nick.

"That night really devastated me. It still haunts me to this day," said Cruz. "It affected me in ways I still can't comprehend. I haven't been the same since."

Nick went on to explain that he believes the attack was committed at random, saying that his brother "never had a problem with anybody."

"He was taken from this world way too soon," said Nick. "He's going to be really missed. He didn't deserve to go this way."

After the passing of their mother six months prior to Carlos' death, the Chavez family took to prayer and spiritual guidance, relying on their faith to help heal their grief, said Nick.

"I remember saying that this going to either break us, or make us draw closer to God," said Nick. "I'm learning to walk with the Lord and allowing him to heal my broken heart."

"We miss him dearly," added Andy Chavez, older brother to Carlos and Nick. "It really took a toll on our family. Somebody out there knows what happened to my brother."

Cruz, who was nearby during the night of the incident in 2019, recalls the memory of his cousin Carlos, whom he regarded as more of a brother, Cruz said.

"My cousin was a great man," said Cruz. He was just one of those one-of-a-kind people who come into your life that you can never replace."

The Chavez family continues to seek justice for Carlos, pleading that any new information leading to the cause of Carlos' death be reported through Silent Witness.

"They don't know what they took from us," said Cruz. "We deserve justice. We can't rest at night until we know what really happened."

"It won't bring him back, but to have closure... we really want that," Nick added. "We really want to know who did this to my brother. Help us solve this case and bring justice to my family."

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. Tips can also be received anonymously on the program's website.

