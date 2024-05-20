Taiwan's new President Lai calls on China to cease intimidation

Taiwan's former President Tsai Ing-wen (L) stands next to the new President Lai Ching-te and his Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te has called on Beijing to cease its political and military intimidation against his democratic island country.

"Peace is the only option," Lai told the crowd attending his inauguration ceremony in Taiwan.

Lai also called on China to share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and "ensure the world is free from the fear of war."

"The future of cross-strait relations will have a decisive impact on the world," Lai said.

Lai urged China to face the reality of the existence of Taiwan and "in good faith, choose dialogue over confrontation, exchange over containment, and under the principles of parity and dignity, engage in cooperation with the legal government chosen by Taiwan's people."

"This can start from the resumption of tourism on a reciprocal basis, and enrolment of degree students in Taiwanese institutions," Lai said.

A woman dances in a traditional costume at the inauguration ceremony of the new President Lai Ching-te. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

Drummers drum in traditional garb during inauguration ceremonies of the new President Lai Ching-te. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

A squadron of planes flies over the skies of Taipei at the inauguration ceremony of the new President Lai Ching-te. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

A helicopter squadron with a flag flies over the skies of Taipei at the inauguration ceremony of the new President Lai Ching-te. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

A squadron of planes flies over the skies of Taipei at the inauguration ceremony of the new President Lai Ching-te. Johannes Neudecker/dpa