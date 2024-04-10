Taiwan's new premier is ruling party's former chairman

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te announced on Wednesday he had appointed Cho Jung-tai, a former chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to be his premier.

The new premier and his cabinet will not assume their roles until Lai is inaugurated on May 20.

Under Taiwan's system of government, the president appoints the premier, who then appoints cabinet members with final approval from the president. It is the cabinet which enacts policy and proposes legislation.

Cho told reporters that he will announce his cabinet members at a later date, adding that he will reach across party lines.

Lai, currently vice president, won the presidential election in January, but the DPP lost its majority in parliament.

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) took the most seats, but not enough to form a parliamentary majority on their own. The other seats were won by the small Taiwan People's Party (TPP), led by former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je.

