Taiwan's opposition-led parliament amends law to expand power

Taiwan's parliament, dominated by the China-friendly opposition, on Tuesday amended a controversial law to expand the lawmakers' investigative powers, which opponents have slammed as an erosion of democracy.

Outside the parliament building, more than 30,000 protesters showed their outrage by giving the move the thumbs-down.

Protesters said the amendment's passage would hinder the normal functioning of the government under new President Lai Ching-te of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who took office last week, and create chilling effects on Taiwan's democracy.

In Taiwan, the directly elected president appoints the premier to head the Executive Yuan, which formulates policy. The Legislative Yuan then reviews policies and enacts laws. The DPP lost its majority in the Legislative Yuan in January's elections.

The opposition lawmakers have now moved to increase their powers over the work of the president and the executive. Now the president should deliver the state-of-the-nation report during the legislature's annual assembly and he must appear himself in person, according to state-run Central News Agency.

The new rules also stipulate that counter-questions are not allowed when being questioned by lawmakers, and the person being questioned may not refuse to reply or else they will be considered in contempt. Violators can be fined up to NT$200,000 (US$6,215).

In addition, lawmakers have expanded the number of people they can call in to question to include government agencies, military units, legal representatives, groups or other relevant people. Those who refuse to appear can be fined up to NT$100,000 by resolution of the legislature.