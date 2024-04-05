Taiwan diplomat in Kansas, talks US relations, earthquake aftermath

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Taiwan’s top diplomat in the region was in Kansas Thursday to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relation Act.

“We share the same values and we trust each other and Taiwan, for the past 50 years, has been a great industrial partner of the U.S.,” Director General Bill Huang said.

The goal of the seminar was to teach people about the country’s economic ties, as Missouri and Kansas are major exporters of wheat, live stock and other goods for Taiwan.

Huang also recently spoke to Missouri lawmakers, thanking them for their support, and looking to the future.

Reported Kansas City area earthquake caused by mine collapse

“We want to strengthen our own defense so that facing the authoritarian regime on the frontline we can help deliver democracy, fend them off,” he said.

Huang was traveling around the region when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, killing at least 10 and leaving hundreds stranded.

“My parents were telling me they had to stay outside the houses for quite some time while before they could go back,” he said.

North of the earthquake epicenter is Leawood, Kansas’ sister city I-Lan, Taiwan.

Chuck Sipple is a Leawood City council member and is on the Sister City Committee.

“Our mayor and city administrator have sent emails and correspondence over giving them our thoughts and prayers, wishing them the best and if there’s anything we can do, we are there for them that’s what sister cities are for,” he said.

It’s a step towards helping the country in the aftermath of the large quake.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

“You don’t see that many causalities as compared to an earthquake of that scale in other countries shows how resilient the Taiwanese society is,” Huang said.

The National Security Council spokesperson released a statement Wednesday saying it’s monitoring reports of the earthquake and that the U.S. is ready to provide necessary assistance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.