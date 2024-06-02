Tahlequah teen girl dies after Saturday crash

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old Tahlequah girl was killed after a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by 18-year-old Aubrie Lyman crashed eight miles north of Tahlequah while allegedly going at unsafe speeds.

Inside the vehicle were several children including a 10-year-old, two 15-year-olds, a 13-year-old, and another 18-year-old. All of those in the vehicle were from Tahlequah.

Authorities reported that around 3:30 p.m. the vehicle was headed north when it failed to negotiate a curve to the left, left the roadway, and overturned several times.

At one point one of the 15-year-olds was ejected during the roll and later died at the hospital.

The 15-year-old girl who was ejected was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash according to police.

The cause of the crash according to the report from OHP was that the driver was going at an unsafe speed.

