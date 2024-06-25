Tacoma receives nearly $2 million to transition residents from fossil fuels to clean energy

On June 21, the Washington State Department of Commerce awarded Tacoma residents $1.94 million to move from fossil fuels to clean energy options.

The grant is awarded as part of the Home Electrification Appliance Rebates (HEAR) grant program and is funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act.

The partnership with Tacoma Power is to lessen the cost of making the switch for income-constrained residents.

The grant covers water heaters, heat pumps, and other electric space and water heating appliances.

“The City has a plan to gradually switch fossil fuel appliances to efficient electric heat pumps in homes and businesses with low and moderate incomes. This plan, based on data, aligns with our community’s vision of Tacoma as a safe and affordable clean energy city,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards.

According to the WA State Department of Commerce, building-related emissions are the second-greatest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Washington State.

“Investing these Climate Commitment Act funds gives community initiatives more opportunities to help reduce the use of fossil fuels and create healthier, more resilient, and more energy-efficient homes and buildings through electrification,” Commerce Director Mike Fong said.

Tacoma Power customers will begin receiving information about accessing new and more efficient appliances in the fall.



