Tacoma pot shop vandalized with Molotov cocktail after reopening

A Tacoma pot shop owner is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects who tried to burn down his business.

James Bean, owner of Craft Cannabis, is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Bean says he remodeled the store not too long ago and held a grand re-opening six weeks ago. As a treat for customers and bringing new business, he decided to run a sweet deal — a whopping 35% off on his merchandise. He followed up with a big banner on the back of the store to advertise the deal. That is when, he believes, the root cause of the attacks started.

“We got a call from one of the other store owners complaining about the banner… that same evening someone came and stole the banner,” said Bean.

A week later, the banner was stolen for a second time. When the thieves came back a third time, on Friday morning, they tried to light the place on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

“They took a paint roller, rolled flame accelerant on the side of the building and then they took a Molotov cocktail, you can see a bottle over here that’s half burnt, and the burnt spot on the ground,” said Bean.

Thankfully, the suspect had a bad arm and missed the building.

“It caught the wire here and fell back down or this building may have been burnt to the ground,” said Bean.

The suspect was caught on camera arriving in a white four-door jeep. He was also seen placing a bag full of Molotov cocktails along with a propane tank on the side of the building.

When employees showed up to open the store, they found the bag. The bomb squad was called and was able to remove the homemade explosives safely.

“You know it’s really frustrating as a business owner… This is really in attempt because I’m running a sale and because I’m trying to give this community a fair value, I’m being targeted for that,” said Bean.

Bean believes the people who keep coming back are the same group of suspects and is asking for the community’s help in tracking them down.

“If anybody can help identify them, I’m going to personally to offer a $10,000 cash reward if somebody can give information that leads to their arrest,” said Bean.

Tacoma Police says they are reviewing the surveillance video and are pleading for the community to speak up if they have any information regarding this case.