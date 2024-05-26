Tacoma police investigating Sunday morning shooting near Wright Park

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Tacoma Police responded to the area of South 5th Street and Tacoma Avenue South for a shooting. That’s about 2 blocked east of Wright Park.

There were multiple callers reporting that shots had been fired in the area and there was a person on the ground.

A male victim was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

There have been no arrests.