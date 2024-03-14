Tacoma police assist multiple agencies shut down illegal marijuana operation by Chinese nationals

Multiple law enforcement agencies across several Western Washington counties participated in an investigation to shut down a major illegal marijuana grow operation by Chinese nationals.

On March 13, search warrants were served at multiple residences for the unlawful manufacturing of controlled substances, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful use of a building for drug activity.

With the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Washington State Patrol Investigations Division, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakewood Police Department, the Bothell Police Department, and the Snohomish County Drug Task Force, eight search warrants were served in King, Mason, and Snohomish counties.

A total of 3,580 growing marijuana plants, 78 pounds of manufactured product, 12 vehicles, 1 handgun, and cash were seized.

