Tacoma neighborhood concerned with increasing frequency of drive-by shootings

Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood say they are fed up with an increasing frequency of drive-by shootings in their area.

In a surveillance video sent to KIRO 7 News, on Tuesday night, just before 8 p.m., two cars were seen driving by a home near Sheridan Park, when what sounds like 100 shots were fired.

Homes were damaged and the police were called. There were no reported injuries, but residents say it’s not the first time.

