Taco truck employee buys abused 3-month-old pup from man to save it, Texas cops say

A taco truck employee saved a 3-month-old puppy from a man caught on camera violently hitting and kicking it, Texas officers said.

A cell phone store employee called police and reported the man dragged the pup into the store and then repeatedly hit and kicked it, the Harris County Constable for Precinct 1 said in a May 6 Facebook post.

The man pulled the puppy out of the store and continued to abuse it, video shows.

The man eventually made his way to a taco truck, where an employee stepped in to save the pup, officers said.

The taco truck employee bought the puppy from the man for $20 after witnessing the abuse, KPRC reported.

Police located the pup safely with the taco truck employee and surrendered it to Houston SPCA, where the 3-month old lab was affectionately named Buttercup.

Houston SPCA examined Buttercup and found no serious injuries, KPRC reported. He has since been adopted.

The man, whose identity was not released, was charged on May 8 after an investigation. There is a warrant out for his arrest, officers said, but it was not publicly revealed what he is accused of.

Beloved otter suddenly dies at Michigan zoo. He was an ‘excellent father and teacher’

Animal shelter ‘floored’ seeing puppy’s X-rays detailing ‘rare’ condition, photos show

Dog needed a leg amputated after rescue — but this ‘snuggly’ dog is ready for a home