A Taco John's is coming to South Main Street in West Bend; construction is underway

Construction has recently begun for the Taco John's in West Bend. It will be located in front of the former Shopko building on South Main Street.

Construction has begun on a Taco John's in West Bend, City Administrator Jay Shambeau confirmed.

Shambeau said he estimates construction will take a couple of months.

Taco John's will be in a 2,439-square-foot building on 1.1-acre lot in front of the former Shopko building at 1710 S. Main St., according to village documents provided by developer Corta West Bend LLC.

The restaurant will have a drive-thru, 49 parking spaces and an indoor seating capacity of 47, according to the documents.

Taco John's features Mexican food, including tacos, nachos, burritos, breakfast dishes, nachos and its signature Potato Olés.

This chain restaurant, which began in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, now has nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states, according to its website.

There is not currently a Taco John's in West Bend.

Area Taco John's include Waukesha (6749 W. Greenfield Ave.), Milwaukee (2170 Miller Park Way and 4650 S. 5th St.) and West Allis (6749 W. Greenfield Ave.).

For more information about Taco John's, visit tacojohns.com.

More: On the heels of Bockfest, West Bend announces another new festival coming in 2025

More: Check out these 2024 Memorial Day events in the greater Milwaukee area

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on X at @kozlowicz_cathy.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Construction has begun on a new Taco John's in West Bend