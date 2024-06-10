T-storms deliver almost 2 inches of rain in some parts of metro; 100-degree weather to return mid-week

Jun. 9—Parts of Albuquerque saw close to two inches of rain on Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service of Albuquerque meteorologist Todd Shoemake said Southeast Albuquerque received between 1.5 and 1.8 inches of rain, though he said he wasn't aware of damage or water getting into homes, "which is good to hear." However, a NWS social media post states arroyos in in that area of the city were "likely raging" at one point, and it warned people to stay out of them.

Shoemake said Northeast Albuquerque got between a half-inch and eight-tenths of an inch of rain, but other parts of the city, including places west of Interstate 25, and Rio Rancho only received sprinkles.

Parts of eastern New Mexico received 1-2 inches of rain, he said.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool in the metro area with highs in the upper 70s on Monday with a 30% chance of rain. The heavier storms will be farther north and east where places could also get wind gusts of 60-70 mph, meteorologist Michael Anand said.

After the rain clears, the heat is expected to return with highs in the mid-90s on Tuesday. Temperatures could climb up to 100 on Wednesday and inch even higher on Thursday in the metro area. Shoemake said record-highs could be in "jeopardy" on those days.

Other parts of the state, including Roswell, could see temps hit 108 or 109, Anand said.

"Right now, it looks like we're on track for an above-normal June, temperature wise," he said.

To deal with the heat, Anand said people should stay hydrated, and if they have to be outside, they should try to limit their activities, "take frequent shade breaks," and go inside often to cool off.