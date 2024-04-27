'You can’t shoot your dog and then be VP:’ Dems, GOP bash Kristi Noem over memoir

Both Democrats and Republicans are piling on after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem revealed in her upcoming memoir that she shot and killed her 14-month-old puppy named Cricket because of the dog’s alleged misbehavior.

The mother of three and former congress member has seen her political caché skyrocket in recent years and was reportedly a top contender to become Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate. But as the gruesome tale, first reported by The Guardian’s Martin Pengelly, picked up steam on Friday, so did questions about Noem’s vice presidential chances.

In her new memoir, Noem writes that she unsuccessfully tried to channel Cricket’s puppy energy into hunting pheasant. Instead, Cricket went “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life.” On the way home from hunting, Noem writes, the dog escaped her truck and attacked a local family’s chickens, behaving “like an untrainable assassin.”

Noem says she led the wirehaired pointer to a gravel pit and ended its life.

“We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm,” Noem tweeted after the story had already gone viral.

According to The Guardian, Noem relayed the grisly story to illustrate her willingness to do “difficult, messy and ugly” things when necessary. Instead, the story has prompted pushback from Republicans and Democrats alike.

“Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Alongside it was a picture of Walz feeding his dog a treat.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also responded with pictures of their beloved pets.

“Ready for the weekend,” quipped the Biden-Harris campaign account, alongside pictures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris happily playing with their dogs.

“ACT NOW!” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) wrote on X alongside an informercial-style video in memorium for Cricket. ”For just $.10 a day you can help us save a puppy from Kristi Noem.”

MAGA media personality and Trump ally Laura Loomer offered even harsher criticism, saying the ugly chapter was disqualifying for Noem’s vice presidential chances.

“She can’t be VP now,” Loomer tweeted. “You can’t shoot your dog and then be VP.”

Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC founded by former Republican Party members, posted a video of its own, complete with a hashtag, #Justice4Cricket.

“Dog owners know our furry friends can be a lot to keep up with. But when those tough moments come, you have options,” the video said. “Shooting your dog in the face should not be one of them. And if you do happen to shoot your dog in the face, please, don’t write about it in your autobiography.”

Florida Governor and former Trump rival for the Republican presidential nomination Ron DeSantis pitched in with a call to action — and a dig at the southern border crisis.

“Essentia is a lab/shepherd mix who was rescued from the southern border, where the border crisis affects everyone — even our canine friends,” DeSantis tweeted. “Please consider giving Essentia a great home by adopting her from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.”