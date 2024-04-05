AT&T security breach leaves 73 million customers impacted
AT&T security breach leaves 73 million customers impacted
AT&T security breach leaves 73 million customers impacted
A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.
Over the years, TechCrunch has extensively covered data breaches. In fact, some of our most-read stories have come from reporting on huge data breaches, such as revealing shoddy security practices at startups holding sensitive genetic information or disproving privacy claims by a popular messaging app. It's not just our sensitive information that can spill online.
Varda Space Industries has closed a massive tranche of funding just weeks after its first drug manufacturing capsule returned from orbit. The company’s $90 million Series B round marks an inflection point for the company, which is now gearing up to scale from the initial demonstration mission to a regular set of missions carrying customer payloads, Varda founder Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch. El Segundo-based Varda was founded in 2021 by Asparouhov, who is also a partner at Founders Fund, and Will Bruey, an spacecraft engineer who cut his teeth at SpaceX.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
The iconic storyteller dispensed with a villain, but Disney's streaming future is still uncertain.
Alaska Airlines also said that it expects Boeing to provide additional compensation as the $160 million was only the first quarter sum.
Banks have now regained the deposits they lost following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but that doesn't solve all challenges facing regional lenders.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
If you owe back taxes to a federal or state agency or you’re behind on child support, the IRS could garnish your tax refund. Learn how to avoid an offset.
OpenAI is expanding a program, Custom Model, to help enterprise customers develop tailored generative AI models using its technology for specific use cases, domains and applications. Custom Model launched last year at OpenAI's inaugural developer conference, DevDay, offering companies an opportunity to work with a group of dedicated OpenAI researchers to train and optimize models for specific domains. "Dozens" of customers have enrolled in Custom Model since.
As U.S. lawmakers weigh a possible TikTok ban, the ByteDance-owned short-form video app released an economic impact report on Thursday. In it, the company touts the platform generated $14.7 billion for small- to mid-size businesses (SMBs) last year, and a further $24.2 billion in total economic activity, supported through small business's use of TikTok. In addition, it says that over 7 million U.S. businesses rely on TikTok and that 224,000 jobs were supported by small business activity on the platform in 2023.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
This Ryobi 2-tool combo for DIY enthusiasts and professional mechanics is 58% off at The Home Depot
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Analysts are lowering their price targets and expectations for Tesla as the EV giant aims to navigate out of what one called a “very messy quarter.”
When it comes to funding, the fintech sector didn’t have a very good start to the year. Notably, CB Insights counted Flexport’s $260 million convertible note as a fintech deal because the company “offers trade finance and cargo insurance.” Removing that round from this count, funding was just over $7 billion.
It's 'like liquid gold' when you're on the road during spring downpours, one of many fans says.
The former UFC champion's self-serving assessment of her pro fighting career clashes with her legacy as a pioneer in women's MMA.