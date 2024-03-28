T-Rex the two-legged cat gifted new wheels

TechCrunch

Ibotta confidently submitted an S-1 filing with the SEC on March 22 with the intent to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The 13-year-old cash-back startup looks to make its public debut after turning profitable and recording impressive revenue growth in 2023. The company reported $320 million in revenue in 2023, up 52% from 2022 when it produced $210 million in revenue.