‘I can’t make any money’: 300-gallon barbecue smoker stolen from Portland food cart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soul food spot in North Portland has been forced to temporarily close after someone stole an essential piece of equipment.

Maurice Fain, owner of Southern Kitchen, told KOIN 6 News he had just arrived at the food cart on Saturday when he realized its barbecue smoker was nowhere to be found.

Around 6:25 a.m. that morning, surveillance footage shows two suspects stealing the 300-gallon equipment from its home on North Mississippi Avenue.

Southern Kitchen owner Maurice Fain said his 300-gallon barbecue was stolen early on Saturday, Apr. 6. (Courtesy Fain)

Southern Kitchen food cart on North Mississippi Avenue. (KOIN)

Maurice Fain is the owner of Southern Kitchen food cart on North Mississippi Avenue, April 7, 2024 (KOIN)

According to the owner, the custom-designed smoker was vital to his cart that serves ribs, wings, catfish and other food inspired by his great grandmother’s recipes.

Fain, who is vice president of the Historic Mississippi Business Association, said he is the only Black business owner on the street.

“It hurts,” Fain said. “It almost makes me want to cry because, one: it’s my business. I put my sweat and tears into this and I served the community with this barbecue grill and, without it, I can’t make any money.”

The owner said his food cart has experienced theft before, but never of this magnitude.

In addition to running the restaurant, Fain also serves as the CEO of Next G, a local nonprofit that mentors teenage boys to push them “away from the street life.”

He said the community has already reached out for ways to support him and Southern Kitchen, which is raising money for a new barbecue smoker on GoFundMe.

“I’ve just been thankful for the community. It’s been very supportive and understanding that these things, theft, is going on in our community,” he said.

