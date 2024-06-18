T-Mobile customers in Maine get false alarm about statewide 911 outage

Jun. 18—Maine residents with T-Mobile cellphone service mistakenly received an emergency alert that there was a statewide 911 outage on Tuesday afternoon.

"Maine residents can disregard the alert. Maine 911 is up and running," Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said, adding that FEMA is investigating the error.

The alert around 2:45 p.m. came from a Wireless Emergency Alert in Massachusetts, which experienced a statewide outage for over an hour and a half.

A similar alert immediately followed with an addition that the alert was coming from the Massachusetts State 911 department. Around 20 minutes later, at 3:05 p.m., the final public safety alert clarified that it was a false alarm. The third alert went to all residents in Maine.

Some New Hampshire residents also received the alert, the Boston Globe reported.

