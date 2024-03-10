‘We can’t keep up’ – Stray Rescue of St. Louis pauses rescues as shelter overcrowds

ST. LOUIS – An overcrowded shelter has the Stray Rescue of St. Louis calling for help.

Stray Rescue leaders are putting a pause on local rescues until it can open up 20 spots at its St. Louis shelter.

Cassady Caldwell, the CEO of Stray Rescue of St. Louis, announced a “rescue freeze” Saturday via Facebook and considers their current situation an emergency.

“It kills me to do this, but because society has failed the animals so bad we can’t keep up and are beyond drowning. We have 13 in crates. Which we hate, but we couldn’t leave them,” Caldwell said via Facebook.

It appears the shelter has been quite busy with rescues recently, sharing of a large puppy rescue from Idaho on Friday. Stray Rescue says it has more than 200 puppies looking for homes right now, and its resources to help them all adequately have become stretched.

Caldwell is asking any community members willing to help with adoptions to fill out an adoption application and schedule a visit to the shelter, located at 2320 Pine St. in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Stray Rescue is also holding a St. Patrick’s Day adoption event one week from Sunday.

