Criticism of Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest begins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knew that not standing for the national anthem would draw some criticism.

A couple former NFL quarterbacks weighed in. T.J. Yates, formerly of the Houston Texans and currently a free agent, retweeted a criticism of Kaepernick not standing for the anthem in Friday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, and followed it up with this tweet of his own:

It blows my mind how many people hate the country they live in. — T.J. Yates (@TJ_Yates) August 27, 2016





Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster, a former teammate of Yates with the Texans, argued with Yates on Twitter after saying it was Kaepernick’s right to protest. Here’s part of the conversation:

the flag represents freedom. the freedom to choose to stand or not. that's what makes this country beautiful. … https://t.co/Ev5D9ACe78 — Feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2016





you can't be be selective and dictate what freedoms this country stands for. you're free to have any religious/political views you feel. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2016





lol bro, where do rights come from? RT @TJ_Yates: @ArianFoster protest for all the rights you want, that is … https://t.co/XeI3pw8sar — Feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2016









loving and understanding your freedoms and rights isn't hate. RT @TJ_Yates: It blows my mind how many people hate the country they live in. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2016





a protest isn't disrespect. RT @TJ_Yates: @ArianFoster interesting how he is disrespecting the same country … https://t.co/j6Y17i55nK — Feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2016





Jeff Garcia, a former 49ers Pro Bowl quarterback, didn’t seem to like Kaepernick’s protest.

What happened 2 being a leader for your team, your family & the young people looking up to U? Appreciating the 1000's who have died for you? — Jeff Garcia Football (@JeffGarciaJGFA) August 28, 2016





Longtime quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who is currently an analyst on ESPN, seemed to focus on how Kaepernick might have hurt his standing within the 49ers organization as he tries to win a starting job. Kaepernick, who missed most of the offseason recovering from surgeries, didn’t play in the first two preseason games either. He’s fighting Blaine Gabbert for a starting spot.

Easy way to make sure you're NOT the starting QB on opening day. #Sept11 https://t.co/DyQrIOGGO5 — Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) August 27, 2016









Be who you can afford to be. — Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) August 27, 2016





Kaepernick said he didn’t stand during the national anthem as a protest against the civil unrest across the country.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche after the game against Green Bay.

Dan Graziano of ESPN said Kaepernick has chosen to not stand during the anthem in each of the 49ers’ preseason games. The NFL said that players are “encouraged but not required” to stand during the anthem. The 49ers put out a statement of their own.

View photos Colin Kaepernick (AP) More

“The national anthem is and always will be a special part of the pre-game ceremony,” the team said, via NFL.com. “It is an opportunity to honor our country and reflect on the great liberties we are afforded as its citizens. In respecting such American principles as freedom of religion and freedom of expression, we recognize the right of an individual to choose and participate, or not, in our celebration of the national anthem.”

It’s a story that’s going to draw strong feelings on both sides. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets was involved in a huge controversy in 1996 over his decision to not stand for the national anthem. Kaepernick’s situation will likely follow suit.

Kaepernick said he knew there would be a reaction to his protest. The backlash, and the support, have already started.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab