T&G invites college students, recent grads to apply for summer internship

Since I arrived in Worcester as executive editor a year and a half ago, I've frequently heard from college students asking about internship opportunities.

Today, I'm happy to say, we have an opportunity for a college student or recent college graduate to work at the T&G for the summer as a paid intern. If you or someone you know is interested, we'd love to hear from you. But you'll have to act relatively fast: The application deadline is April 1.

The opportunity is part of the Gannett Forward internship program, which aims to place 100 paid interns at newsrooms throughout the country.

Through this program, we're hoping to open a pipeline toward more diverse and inclusive newsrooms. Accordingly, we welcome applicants from all walks of life and a diversity of socioeconomic, geographic and ethnic backgrounds.

The Worcester intern will receive training from veteran journalists on interviewing techniques, writing on deadline, source development, ethics and open records.

They will be expected to write four to five stories per week, including but not limited to breaking news, politics, features and meeting coverage. Experience with database work, audio and video editing and visual journalism is a plus. Strong consideration will be given to students who are bilingual or multilingual.

And we want the successful applicant to come with a creative mind and the ability to generate their own story ideas.

Applicants must have completed at least one year of college, including study of journalism. Preference will be given to more advanced students.

A valid driver's license is required, as is the ability to quickly get to assignments in Central Massachusetts as needed. Although this is primarily a daytime job, some night and weekend work may be required.

The internship will run from June 3 until Aug. 19.

You can find more information, or apply for the internship, at this link.

And thank you for being a reader.

Michael McDermott is executive editor of the Telegram & Gazette.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G invites college students, grads to apply for summer internship