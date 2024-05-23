‘We can’t do anything alone’: Interim TPD chief talks about new role

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News hears from Topeka’s soon-to-be Interim Police Chief Jamey Haltom for the first time since the announcement Tuesday, May 22.

Haltom told 27 News that the main focus in the meantime is to have a smooth transition between now and when current Chief Bryan Wheeles retires. From that point on, he says the goal is to keep moving the department forward in a positive direction.

“We’re just going to continue to build our partnership with the community,” Haltom said. “We can’t do anything alone. Our successes are shared with the community and other city leaders. So, I want to build on the foundation that we already have, and move forward and like I said continue to serve the community in the way the expect us to.”

Haltom will officially take over as interim chief on June 25, while Wheeles will officially retire on July 1.

