Systemic racism, poverty to blame for state of OKCPS, not unruly kids | Teacher

The recent article "Unruly kids poisoning Oklahoma City Public Schools" is invalidating of our kids. Systemic racism and poverty are to blame for the state of Oklahoma City Public Schools, not “unruly students.” A white teacher taking the time to complain about unruly students in a school district that has a student population that is composed of 2% Asian/Pacific Islander, 2% Native American, 6% Multiracial, 14% Caucasian, 22% African American, 54% Hispanic individuals just doesn’t sit right with me.

Also, the author had the nerve to imply newly named Superintendent Jamie C. Polk, a Black woman with 33 years of experience in education, is unqualified to lead the district.

Frankly, there are some serious unsettling undertones in this article. However, people not accustomed to teaching in the inner cities will mainly see this as a generational issue with kids.

The idea that students today are worse than ever before is invalidating; it is also incorrect. As an educator, I choose not to let students be the red herring that I use to bail myself out with. Every student has a different story. On the south side, oftentimes you see mostly working-class parents raising their children with ambitions of continuing the family business. You see a trend toward blue-collar trades such as mechanics, construction or welding.

However, like any inner city school, there are students that are habitually truant, finding every opportunity to ditch class and smoke weed. We should take time to ask what trauma those students experienced that make them act out in certain ways.

In my four years of teaching in inner city schools, I have seen the following:

● Students left alone at home for multiple days without any food.

● A student frequently missed class because he was up until 2 in the morning Door Dashing with his family.

● A student’s mother died, leaving him to only be raised by his 23-year-old brother.

● A student with suicide ideation.

The real issue is poverty, plain and simple. The students are not inherently bad; they are self-medicating. Working at OKCPS has been an absolute honor because of the "unruly" kids, and even though I didn’t grow up on the south side of Oklahoma City, my time at a southside school has made me proud to say that I am a southsider until I die.

James Stallings is a teacher at Capitol Hill High School.

