System outage prevents Allegheny County from processing concealed carry permits during bonus hours

An outage of a state system is preventing people from renewing their concealed carry permits during special Saturday hours at the Allegheny County courthouse.

Bonus hours at the firearms office were set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday. But, at 8:30 a.m., the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that the Pennsylvania State Police Instant Check System was down, preventing permits from being approved or issued.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office holds bonus hours at the firearms office or satellite events to help people who can’t get to the courthouse during regular business hours to renew their permits.

State Police IT teams are working to get the system back online, but until then, no permits or renewals can be processed.

