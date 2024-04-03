System moving across Florida set to bring strong storms to Brevard

A line of strong, isolated thunderstorms — with the slight risk of tornadoes and damaging winds — will rumble across Florida today, possibly impacting Brevard as the system moves southward.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne reported that the severe weather is expected to move across the Space Coast late Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and strong wind gusts to much of the area and an 80% chance of rain coverage for Brevrd County.

Boaters are urged to use caution and avoid the waterways from 10 a.m. through Wednesday evening. A small craft advisory was expected to be issued.

The weather should clear up Thursday, returning to mostly sunny skies.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Strong wind, heavy rain expected as storm system rolls through Brevard