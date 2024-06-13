System in Gulf could become tropical depression next week, forecasters say

A low-pressure system that is expected to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend or early next week has the potential to become a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

The system, which is forecast to form and move west or west-northwest into next week, has been given 40% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure located off the coast of Florida, near the Florida-Georgia line, only has a 20% chance of developing. It is, however, expected to bring continued rain through week’s end.

The 2024 hurricane season, which officially began June 1, is expected to be extremely active.

In its annual May outlook, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that the 2024 hurricane season has an 85% chance of being above normal, with 17 to 25 named storms with minimum sustained winds of 39 mph, and eight to 13 hurricanes. An average year has 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

The first named storm to form in 2024 would be Alberto.

In addition, NOAA has forecast four to seven major hurricanes for 2024, meaning those that are Category 3 or above.

Experts at Colorado State University stated in their 2024 forecast that the U.S. East Coast, including Florida, had a 34% chance of a major hurricane making landfall this year. The average from 1880-2020 was 21%.

Forecasters say that the record-warm water temperatures that now cover much of the Atlantic Ocean will continue into peak hurricane season from August to October. That warm water fuels hurricanes. By early June, the tropical Atlantic was already as hot as it usually is in mid-August — peak hurricane season.

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.