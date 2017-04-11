Syrians protest U.S. airstrikes and more: April 11 in photos

Hundreds of Syrian students gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in Damascus to protest last week’s American missile strike on a government air base; Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, spews lava near the Sicilian town of Riposto, Italy; and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip feed bananas to Donna, a 7-year old Asian elephant, as they open the new Centre for Elephant Care at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, England.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for April 11, 2017.

