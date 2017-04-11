    1 / 18

    Pro-Assad Syrians demonstrate

    A Syrian woman shouts slogans during a demonstration outside the United Nations office in Damascus, on April 11, 2017, in support of their country’s President Bashar Assad. Hundreds of Syrian students gathered there to protest last week’s American strike on a government air base. (Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images)

    Syrians protest U.S. airstrikes and more: April 11 in photos

    Hundreds of Syrian students gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in Damascus to protest last week’s American missile strike on a government air base; Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, spews lava near the Sicilian town of Riposto, Italy; and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip feed bananas to Donna, a 7-year old Asian elephant, as they open the new Centre for Elephant Care at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, England.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for April 11, 2017.

