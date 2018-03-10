Syrian troops cut besieged Damascus suburb in three after major gains

Abu Gassan, muezzin of the Huzaifa Mosque in Eastern Ghouta, which was destroyed during the airstrikes - Anadolu

Bashar al-Assad’s troops have made major gains in Eastern Ghouta, splitting the enclave in three, as a group of rebels left in the first evacuation deal.

The advancements separate the largest town of Douma from the rest of the opposition pocket and trapping civilians in increasingly shrinking territory.

As part of a divide-and-conquer strategy, Syrian troops seized control of the road linking Douma with the town of Harasta further west, and also captured the town of Misraba.

The government now controls more of Eastern Ghouta - an estimated 40 per cent - than at any time since they besieged the area five years ago.

Children gather wood in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus

Jaish al-Islam, one of the dominant rebel groups in the Damascus suburb, agreed to evacuate prisoners from an Islamist rebel group aligned to al-Qaeda that they had been holding.

The extremist militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) are excluded from the yet-to-be-implemented UN ceasefire and their presence provided a justification for the government bombardment of the area.

Eastern Ghouta is controlled by a complex patchwork of rebels including Jaish al-Islam and Failaq al-Rahman, which have distanced themselves from HTS.

Rebels evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, riding on a bus through the al-Wafideen crossing

The some 13 fighters and their families were sent to a town in central Hama province controlled by HTS.

A humanitarian corridor was set up for civilians by the Syrian government and its Russian ally last week, but so far few have left.

A UN official who accompanied a recent relief convoy into the pocket said both the regime and the rebels were preventing civilians from leaving.

Sajjad Malik, the UN Refugee Agency’s representative to Syria, said snipers from opposition groups positioned near the corridor, and government air strikes, were stopping people escaping the escalating violence.

“They said, ‘These guys are preventing us’ ” while pointing at nearby rebel fighters, Mr Malik said.

A Syrian girl sits on the floor as United Nations' aid convoy enters the Douma town of Eastern Ghouta