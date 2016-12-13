Syria regime troops celebrate Aleppo victory; executions reported

Syrian government forces have reportedly entered civilian homes and killed people inside "on the spot" in eastern Aleppo, the U.N. Human Rights Office said today.

At least 82 civilians, including 11 women and 13 children, were reportedly killed in four different eastern Aleppo neighborhoods, U.N. spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.

"Civilians have paid a brutal price during this conflict, and we are filled with the deepest foreboding for those who remain in this last hellish corner of opposition-held eastern Aleppo," Colville said. "While some reportedly managed to flee yesterday, some were reportedly caught and killed on the spot and others were arrested."

Multiple sources have reported that tens of civilians were shot and killed Monday in al-Ahrar Square in the al-Kallaseh neighbouhood and in Bustan al-Qasr by government forces and their allies, allegedly including the Iraqi al-Nujabaa armed group, Colville added.

The U.N Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was "alarmed over reports of atrocities against a large number of civilians, including women and children, in Aleppo," his office said.

The Syrian government has taken over the entire city of Aleppo except for a small and shrinking enclave in the eastern part of the city. Gaining control of the remaining neighborhoods would be a strategic victory for President Bashar al-Assad, returning all urban centers in the country to his control.

The Syrian government today continued to bombard the shrinking rebel-held enclave in eastern Aleppo and clashes took place between rebels and forces loyal to the Syrian president, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (GMA)

