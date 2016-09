A Syrian woman prays over the grave of her son at a cemetery in the rebel-held town of Douma on September 12, 2016 (AFP Photo/Sameer Al-Doumy)

Damascus (AFP) - An internationally backed ceasefire for Syria came into effect at sundown Monday as part of a hard-fought deal to bring an end to the war between rebels and regime fighters.

The truce, brokered by the United States and Russia, entered into force at 7:00 pm local time (1600 GMT) across Syria except in jihadist-held areas.

While the Syrian government and its allies have signed on to the deal, opposition forces have yet to formally respond.