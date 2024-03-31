Symposium on preservation of North Landing River to be held April 26

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Green Ribbon Committee will host a symposium focused on ways to protect and preserve the North Landing River and Albemarle Sound watershed.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn about new research and projects to preserve and advance the watershed.

Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, Travis Voyles will give the keynote address.

According to the news release, participants can also earn continuing education credits in the following fields:

Landscape architecture

Engineering

Floodplain management

Environmental science

Planning

To register online visit EstuarySymposium2024.eventbrite.com. A box lunch is included with the $30 registration fee.

